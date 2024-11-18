China Qidian Guofeng Plans EGM on Auditor Appointment

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting on December 6, 2024, in Beijing to discuss the appointment of CL Partners CPA Limited as the company’s new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to vote on this significant change. The meeting comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial governance.

