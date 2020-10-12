China Q3 yuan-denominated exports rise 10.2% y/y, imports up 4.3%

China's yuan-denominated exports in the third quarter rose 10.2% from a year earlier, the customs agency said on Tuesday, while imports increased 4.3% on year.

For the first nine months of the year, exports climbed 1.8% from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.6%, according to a statement from the agency ahead of a news conference in Beijing.

China is due to report dollar-denominated trade figures for September later today.

