China Q3 yuan-denominated exports rise 10.2% y/y, imports up 4.3%

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in the third quarter rose 10.2% from a year earlier, the customs agency said on Tuesday, while imports increased 4.3% on year.

For the first nine months of the year, exports climbed 1.8% from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.6%, according to a statement from the agency ahead of a news conference in Beijing.

China is due to report dollar-denominated trade figures for September later today.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

