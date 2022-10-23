China Q3 GDP grows 3.9% on year, beats expectations

China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, but strict COVID curbs and global recession risks are challenging Beijing's efforts to foster a robust revival over the next year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's second-biggest economy rose 3.9% in the July-September quarter year-on-year, above the 3.4% pace forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and quickening from the 0.4% pace in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 3.9% in the third quarter, versus a forecast 3.5% gain and a 2.6% decline in the previous quarter.

