China Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery

July 15 (Reuters) - China's second quarter pork output reached 13.78 million tonnes, according to calculations based on official data, the highest level for the period since at least 2015.

The surge came after farmers increased their sow numbers in 2020 and 2021 after the deadly African swine fever disease had ravaged the herd previously.

The second quarter is normally the period with the lowest production, as it follows a surge in slaughter for the Lunar New Year holiday in the prior quarter.

This year China produced about the same amount of pork as last year's fourth quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

It was also a 2.4% increase on the same period a year ago.

The high production came as demand contracted due to repeated COVID-19 outbreaks, however, creating excess supply and pressuring prices and farming profits.

Farmers began culling some of their sows late last year, speeding up the pace in the first quarter amid heavy losses, and that could mean a reduction in output later in 2022.

However, the statistics bureau said the pig herd grew to 430.57 million head at the end of June, up from 422.53 million head at the end of March.

