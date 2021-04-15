China Q1 pork output jumps 31.9% yr/yr - stats bureau

Adds detail

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China's first-quarter pork output rose 31.9% from a year earlier to 13.69 million tonnes, data showed on Friday, the highest quarterly volume in two years.

The surge comes after huge investments in rebuilding China's hog herd since the deadly African swine fever disease ravaged farms during 2018 and 2019.

China's pig herd increased to 415.95 million heads at the end of March, from 406.5 million at the end of December, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

A severe wave of disease over the winter added to pork production as many farms wary of the rising risk of infection sent pigs to slaughter early.

Large producers also culled hundreds of thousands of inefficient sows during the quarter, swelling meat production.

Pork prices PORK-CN-TOT-D have plunged more than 40% since the start of the year, an indication of the large slaughter volume, but they began to recover this week.

Output in the quarter reached the highest level since the first quarter of 2019 when China produced 14.6 million tonnes of pork, Reuters calculations showed. It was slightly higher than the 13 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2020.

