China Q1 growth may dip below 5% as virus spreads -Academy of Social Sciences economist

China's economic growth may drop to 5% or even lower in the first quarter as the coronavirus hits more sectors, possibly leading policymakers to introduce more stimulus measures, a government economist said in remarks published on Wednesday
