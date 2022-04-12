China Q1 exports rise 13.4% y/y in yuan terms, imports up 7.5%

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports rose 13.4% in yuan terms in January-March from a year earlier, while imports increased 7.5%, customs data showed on Wednesday.

China's customs agency is due to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

