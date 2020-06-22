Companies

China puts final satellite for Beidou network into orbit -state media

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Colin Qian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, rival to the U.S.-owned GPS.

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, rival to the U.S.-owned GPS.

The mission was originally set for June 16, but was cancelled at the last minute due to technical problems detected during pre-launch tests of the Long March-3B carrier rocket.

The Beidou-3 satellite is the 35th and final satellite of the Chinese navigation system - an estimated $10 billion project meant to be Beijing's answer to the U.S.-owned Global Positioning System (GPS).

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee and Colin Qian; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    Jun 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular