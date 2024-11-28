China Putian Food Shifts Focus Amid Financial Strain

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has strategically shifted its focus from pig breeding to the slaughtering and meat processing industry, resulting in a significant decrease in its biological assets. This transition comes amid a challenging competitive environment, impacting its profitability and cash flow. Additionally, the company faces financial pressure due to a high demand for repayment of a Convertible Bond and Note, leading to a substantial rise in its liabilities.

