China Putian Food to Review Financial Results

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for December 2, 2024, to review and potentially approve financial results for several periods, including the first half of 2023, the full year of 2023, and the first half of 2024. The company aims to publish these results on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website, offering investors insights into its financial performance. This move highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and could impact its stock performance.

For further insights into HK:1699 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.