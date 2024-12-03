China Putian Food Reports Reduced Losses in 2023

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. reported a significant narrowing of its losses for the first half of 2023, with a total comprehensive loss of RMB 50.9 million, down from RMB 171.9 million in the same period last year. The company saw a decrease in revenue and faced challenges such as increased finance costs, but managed to enhance its gross profit margin. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic moves to mitigate financial losses amidst a challenging economic environment.

