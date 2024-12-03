News & Insights

Stocks

China Putian Food Reports Increased Losses Amid Rising Costs

December 03, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. reported a significant decrease in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a total comprehensive loss of RMB 32.8 million, compared to RMB 50.9 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s revenue increased slightly to RMB 225.9 million, but rising costs and financial expenses contributed to a larger loss per share. Investors and market watchers may find these results concerning as the company navigates ongoing challenges.

