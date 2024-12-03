China Putian Food Reports Increased Losses Amid Rising Costs

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. reported a significant decrease in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a total comprehensive loss of RMB 32.8 million, compared to RMB 50.9 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s revenue increased slightly to RMB 225.9 million, but rising costs and financial expenses contributed to a larger loss per share. Investors and market watchers may find these results concerning as the company navigates ongoing challenges.

For further insights into HK:1699 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.