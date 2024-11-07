China Putian Food Faces Potential Takeover Scenario

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has announced that the appointment of Receivers for 36.28% of its shares could lead to a mandatory takeover offer if the shares are sold to parties acquiring 30% or more of the company’s voting rights. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since April 2023, and the company advises caution for investors dealing in its securities.

