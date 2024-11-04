News & Insights

Stocks

China Putian Food Faces Delisting Amid Trading Suspension

November 04, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. faces delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as trading of its shares has been suspended since April 2023. The company has failed to publish its financial results and meet resumption guidelines, prompting concerns over its operational and financial status. This decision highlights significant challenges the company faces in maintaining its listing status.

