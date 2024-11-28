China Putian Food Delays Board Meeting for Financial Results

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has announced a one-day postponement of its board meeting initially scheduled for December 2, 2024, to finalize and consider the approval of its financial results for various periods. The meeting will now take place on December 3, 2024, to ensure the accuracy of these crucial updates before their publication. This delay highlights the company’s commitment to transparent and accurate financial reporting, which is essential for investors.

