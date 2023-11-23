China purchased about 66,000 T Ukrainian corn -traders

Adds detail, quotes

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese importers are believed to have bought about 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn from Ukraine this week, European traders said on Thursday.

The price was estimated at $248 per metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included for December shipment to South China, they said.

“There is a lot a of interest from Chinese buyers for Ukrainian and other Black Sea corn, both for spot shipment and in January/February in the new year,” one trader said. "Ukrainian corn is very cheap if you can achieve shipment in large volumes."

Uncertainty about the future of Ukraine’s shipping channel after recent Russian attacks on port infrastructure and a lack of Russian safety guarantees for ships sailing from Ukrainian ports was limiting volumes traded from Ukraine, traders said.

“The big question about the Ukrainian sales to China is whether the Ukrainian shipping channel develops to handle high volumes regularly,” another trader said.

China is typically one of the biggest buyers of Ukrainian corn, but volumes fell after Russia's July withdrawal from the Black Sea safe shipping deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

