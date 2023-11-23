News & Insights

China purchased about 66,000 T Ukrainian corn - traders

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 23, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese importers are believed to have purchased some 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn from Ukraine in the week, European traders said on Thursday.

The price was estimated at $248 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for December shipment to South China, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

