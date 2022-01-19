China punishes PetroChina for irregular trading of imported oil

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China has punished PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd for irregular trading of imported crude oil, the state planner said on Wednesday.

PetroChina Fuel Oil's irregular trade of imported crude oil totaled 179.5 million tonnes over the years, the National Development and Reform Commission said in statement on its website.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.