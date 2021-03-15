China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Repeats with no changes to text

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.

The pilot, who, according to media outlet Caixin, blamed the head flight attendant for not clearing his way to the bathroom, will have his license revoked, Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a monthly briefing.

Wu did not specify how long the restrictions on routes, flights and capacity would last.

He also did not offer the details on the mid-air fight. Media reports, citing an aviation-focused Wechat account, said the fight between the two men had broken out 50 minutes before the flight landed and both men were injured.

Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement on Monday that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again, and that three vice presidents had lost their positions and would have their pay docked by 10,000-20,000 yuan (($1,538-$3,076).

About a dozen of mid-level management officials would also receive public criticism and have some pay docked, the airline said.

China has become far stricted in enforcing aviation safety, maintaining a strong safety record for over a decade.

In 2018, CAAC ha reduced Air China's 601111.SS Boeing 737 flights by 10% and cancelled licenses of the pilot and co-pilot after it found the co-pilot was smoking an e-cigarette, leading to an emergency landing.

($1 = 6.5023 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.