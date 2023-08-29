News & Insights

China publishes rules to ensure data security for money brokers

August 29, 2023 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's financial watchdogs published rules on Wednesday to regulate money brokers' data services, with a focus on data security.

Money brokerage companies should establish a data security governance system appropriate to business development and goals, five government bodies including the central bank said in a statement.

