China publishes rules to ensure data security for money brokers

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's financial watchdogs published rules on Wednesday to regulate money brokers' data services, with a focus on data security.

Money brokerage companies should establish a data security governance system appropriate to business development and goals, five government bodies including the central bank said in a statement.

