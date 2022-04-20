Companies
BA

China publishes preliminary findings into China Eastern crash

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's aviation authority on Wednesday published preliminary findings into last month's deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines, saying the authorities were still recovering and analysing data from the two black boxes due to damage.

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority on Wednesday published preliminary findings into last month's deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, saying the authorities were still recovering and analysing data from the two black boxes due to damage.

No maintenance was overdue, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular