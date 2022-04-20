China publishes preliminary findings into China Eastern crash

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority on Wednesday published preliminary findings into last month's deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, saying the authorities were still recovering and analysing data from the two black boxes due to damage.

No maintenance was overdue, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement on its website.

