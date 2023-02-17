China publishes offshore listing rules

Adds background

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday published long-awaited rules regulating offshore listings, potentially reviving foreign initial public offerings (IPOs) by Chinese firms after a regulatory freeze since July 2021.

The rules, published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), are designed to give clear guidance to companies wanting to list offshore and access liquid capital markets in places like the U.S.

The rules come after Beijing and Washington solved their long-standing audit dispute, removing U.S. delisting risk for Chinese companies.

