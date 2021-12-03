Commodities

China publishes draft rules on herbicides for GM crops

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published

China published draft rules on Friday outlining registration requirements for herbicides used on genetically modified crops, in another sign that Beijing is gearing up to allow greater use of GM technology in agriculture.

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China published draft rules on Friday outlining registration requirements for herbicides used on genetically modified crops, in another sign that Beijing is gearing up to allow greater use of GM technology in agriculture.

The rules include guidelines on efficacy trials for herbicides used on herbicide-tolerant corn and soybeans, according to the statement on the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs' website.

China currently does not permit planting of any GM varieties of major feed or food crops, though most of its cotton is genetically modified.

Last month it drafted new rules that lay out requirements for integrating a GM trait into conventional seed varieties, which was seen by the industry as a major step towards greenlighting commercial production of GM corn.

The rules on herbicides are open for comment until Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular