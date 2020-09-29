China publishes draft loss-absorbing capacity rules for major lenders

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Sept 30 (Reuters) - China published draft rules on Wednesday that set total loss-absorbing capacity requirements for systematically important banks.

The rules are aimed at further improving the risk disposal mechanism at Chinese banks and will help the country's top lenders deal with future risks, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

According to the rules, lenders classified as global systematically important banks must meet specific total loss absorbing capacity targets starting in 2025.

