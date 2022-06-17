China proposes more rules on internet posting, commenting services

Adds details on what additions it has proposed

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Friday proposed an addition to existing rules for internet posting and commenting services, saying platforms should more actively oversee how holders of public social media accounts and their users behave.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said platforms should look to take action against holders of public accounts that disseminate "illegal or bad content", such as by issuing warnings or deleting their posts, and report such incidents to the regulator in a timely manner.

Similar treatment should be applied to users who leave comments, it said. The original rules date back to 2017.

In China, public accounts refer to social media accounts that are used to publish and disseminate content to the public, and can be set up by both individuals and businesses.

The rule revisions are open to the public for comment until July 1, the CAC said.

