China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property companies soared on Tuesday after the country's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms, in the latest support measure for the embattled real estate sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI was set to open up 6.4%. Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK was set to open up 13.4%, while Longfor 0960.HK, Agile 3383.HK and China Vanke 2202.HK were indicated up more than 9%.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late on Monday it would broaden equity financing channels, including private share placements for China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers, lifting a ban that has been in place for years.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

