China property shares rise on financial support policy

By 0200 GMT, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI narrowed gains to 1%, while China's CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 edged up 0.6%.

Sunac China 1918.HK, Logan Group 3380.HK and KWG Group 1813.HK listed in Hong Kong were among the top gainers, rising around 4%.

Last November, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued a notice outlining 16 measures to support the cash-strapped sector, including loan repayment extensions, in a push to ease a liquidity crunch.

An additional one-year extension to these kind of existing loans due to be repaid before the end of 2024 is allowed, the PBOC said on Monday.

Separately, loans issued to support the delivery of unfinished projects before the end of 2024 will not be downgraded in risk classification during the loan term, the central bank added.

