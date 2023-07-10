China property shares rise on financial support policy

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose more than 3% early on Tuesday.

China's central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector, with current supports for the sector failing to gain traction and markets expecting more stimulus to be rolled out soon.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

