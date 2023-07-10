News & Insights

China property shares rise on financial support policy

July 10, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose more than 3% early on Tuesday.

China's central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector, with current supports for the sector failing to gain traction and markets expecting more stimulus to be rolled out soon.

