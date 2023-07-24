China property shares rally after Beijing pledges support measures

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of China property developers surged on Tuesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session, after top policymakers said they would step up support for the embattled sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI jumped 12%, while Chinese CSI 300 Real Estate .CSI000952 gained 7%.

Major developers listed in Hong Kong including Country Garden 2007.HK and Sunac China 1918.HK rose 14% while Longfor Group 0960.HK rallied 23%.

China's top leaders pledged after a meeting on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand.

While few details of the support measures were provided, traders focused on one change in tone in particular which they thought could signal more property stabilisation steps were imminent.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, did not mention the oft-repeated phrase "houses are for living in, not for speculation" in the statement after the meeting.

The Politburo said it is necessary to adapt to the new situation of major changes in relations to supply and demand in the real estate market, and China should optimise its property policy.

In the past weeks, investors were wary of a deepening debt crisis in the property sector as new signs of trouble emerged among state-backed property developers Sino-Ocean Group 3377.HK and Greenland Holdings 600606.SS, as well as property giants Country Garden 2007.HK and Dalian Wanda Group.

