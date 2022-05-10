US Markets

China property platform KE Holdings opens at HK$30 a share in Hong Kong debut

Chinese property firm KE Holdings shares opened at HK$30 each in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday after the company listed without raising capital.

The New York-listed firm carried out a listing by introduction on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

