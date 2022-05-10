China property platform KE Holdings opens at HK$30 a share in Hong Kong debut

May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese property firm KE Holdings 2423.HK shares opened at HK$30 each in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday after the company listed without raising capital.

The New York-listed firm carried out a listing by introduction on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch; editing by Richard Pullin)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.