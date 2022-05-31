China property developer Seazen to issue $100 mln offshore bond

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Seazen Group Ltd 1030.HK said on Tuesday it will issue $100 million of green notes, the first new offshore bond issuance by a Chinese developer this year as the sector is battered by a debt crisis.

Shanghai-based Seazen said in a filing its subsidiary will issue senior notes due June 1, 2023, at coupon rate of 7.95% to refinance mid-to-long-term offshore debt due within one year as well as for green projects.

There has been little corporate bond activity from Chinese real estate firms after some developers including China Evergrande Group 3333.HK defaulted on some payments last year, rattling investor confidence in the industry which accounts for about a quarter of the country's economy.

(Reporting by by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

