China property developer Longfor's vice chairman resigns

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Beijing-based property developer Longfor Group Holdings 0960.HK said on Tuesday that Shao Mingxiao, vice chairperson of the board, has tendered his resignation to retire.

The resignation follows former chairwoman, Wu Yajun, who stepped down in October and was replaced by Chen Xuping, 40, the company's chief executive.

Shao, who also resigned as a non-executive director, will act as a consultant to provide strategic and directional advice, Longfor said in a filing.

Longfor shares closed down 3% ahead of the announcement, underperforming a 1.2% fall in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Jason Neely)

