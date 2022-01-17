China property developer dollar bonds slump

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds of Chinese property developers including including Central China Real Estate 0832.HK, Yuzhou Group Holdings 1628.HK, KWG Group Holdings 1813.HK and Jingrui Holdings 1862.HK fell sharply on Monday, slumping as much as 20.3%.

A 3.125% October 2025 bond issued by China's biggest developer by sales, Country Garden 2007.HK, fell as much as 12.3% to 64 cents.

