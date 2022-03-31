China property developer CIFI to issue $250 mln convertible bonds

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd 0884.HK said on Friday it will issue HK$1.96 billion ($250.22 million) three-year convertible bonds for refinancing a bond maturing this month.

The Shanghai-based company is one of the few Chinese developers that would be managing to raise funds from the capital market, as liquidity was nearly shut for them after defaults by China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and others rattled global markets.

The conversion price of the 6.95% bond due April 2025 is HK$5.53 per share, 20% higher than Thursday's closing price. If the bonds are fully converted, the shares represent 3.87% of the enlarged capital.

CIFI said in a filing it plans to use the proceeds for refinancing, including upcoming redemption of 6.70% dim sum bond due April 23 with an outstanding 1.5 billion yuan ($236.29 million). Dim sum bonds are bonds issued outside of mainland China but denominated in yuan.

CIFI's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped more than 13% in morning trading to HK$3.98, where the main Hang Seng Index .HSI eased 0.8%.

($1 = 7.8332 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.3481 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.