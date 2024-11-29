News & Insights

China Properties Investment Reports Reduced Losses

November 29, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0736) has released an update.

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited reported a significant reduction in its losses for the six months ending September 2024, with a net loss of HK$41.09 million compared to HK$138.50 million in the prior year. Despite an increase in revenue to HK$49.22 million, the company faced valuation losses on investment properties and other expenses. Investors may find interest in the company’s improved financial position and its potential for future recovery.

