China Properties defaults on notes worth $226 million

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published

China Properties Group Ltd said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth $226 million, failing to make the payment by the maturity date.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - China Properties Group Ltd 1838.HK said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth $226 million, failing to make the payment by the maturity date.

The property developer said the senior notes matured on Oct. 15 and they will be delisted from foreign bourses.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More