China Properties defaults on notes worth $226 million

Oct 15 (Reuters) - China Properties Group Ltd 1838.HK said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth $226 million, failing to make the payment by the maturity date.

The property developer said the senior notes matured on Oct. 15 and they will be delisted from foreign bourses.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.