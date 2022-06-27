China promises timely policy measures to cope with economic challenges

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with economic challenges, as COVID-19 outbreaks and risks from the Ukraine crisis pose a threat to employment and price stability, a state planner official said on Tuesday.

China will safeguard food and energy security and stabilise industrial supply chains, Ou Hong, deputy secretary general at the National Development and Reform Commision, told a press conference.

(Reporting by Shen Yan and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.