China probes two financial regulating officials Liaoning province

Contributors
Ziyi Tang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

Two financial regulating officials in northeast China's Liaoning province were put under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, China's banking and insurance regulator said Friday.

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two financial regulating officials in northeast China's Liaoning province were put under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, China's banking and insurance regulator said Friday.

One of the officials is Zhu Shenghui, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC)'s branch in Yingkou city. The other is Jiang Tao, an inspector of the regulator's branch in Jinzhou city, the CBIRC said in two separate statements.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More