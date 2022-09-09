China probes two financial regulating officials Liaoning province

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two financial regulating officials in northeast China's Liaoning province were put under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, China's banking and insurance regulator said Friday.

One of the officials is Zhu Shenghui, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC)'s branch in Yingkou city. The other is Jiang Tao, an inspector of the regulator's branch in Jinzhou city, the CBIRC said in two separate statements.

