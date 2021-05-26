US Markets

China probes state firms on use of imported crude -document, sources

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's state planner has given five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their use of imported crude oil over the past few years, according to a document and three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) made the request, with a focus on resales and tolling schemes, in an "urgent notice" to Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinochem Group, ChemChina, and China North Industries Group.

Reuters could not immediately reach the NDRC and the companies to seek comment.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

