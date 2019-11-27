China prints largest Asian Reg S dollar sovereign bond issue

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (IFR) - The People's Republic of China, rated A1/A+/A+, made a swift return to the international market yesterday with its largest single foreign-currency sovereign bond issue, a US$6bn four-trancher that drew final orders of more than US$16.5bn.

The Reg S unrated issue comes after China issued its first euro sovereign bond in 15 years with a €4bn (US$4.4bn) triple-tranche deal earlier this month that set the previous record.

The Reg S offering is also the largest by an Asian sovereign issuer and benefits China's sovereign dollar curve by expanding the tenor variety, while also potentially pushing down the funding costs of Chinese issuers given the tight pricing.

Acting through the Ministry of Finance, the sovereign priced a US$1.5bn 1.875% three-year, a US$2bn 1.95% five-year, a US$2bn 2.125% 10-year and a US$500m 2.75% 20-year at 35bp, 40bp, 50bp and 70bp wide of Treasuries, respectively. The four tranches were priced at 99.843, 99.782, 98.993 and 98.019, giving reoffer yields of 1.929%, 1.996%, 2.238% and 2.881%, respectively.

The spreads were 25bp, 25bp, 20bp and 10bp tighter compared with the respective initial guidance of 60bp area, 65bp area, 70bp area and 80bp area over Treasuries. All tranches bar the 20-year were priced tighter than CreditSights' fair value estimation.

CreditSights yesterday saw fair value for the four tranches at Treasuries plus 43bp, 48bp, 62bp and 50bp respectively, after adding 2bp premium as extra juice for the unrated and potentially large size to entice investors for the five and 10-year tranches.

TIGHT PRICING

Sam Fischer, head of China onshore debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank, said the transaction priced within the MoF's secondary curve across different tranches, and attracted a number of key sovereign and real money investors.

"China MoF has further built up its USD curve with this jumbo deal, following the very successful EUR trade earlier this month. MoF is effectively building up a solid track record as regular issuer in the international market," he said.

The three-year and five-year priced 8bp and 5bp, respectively, inside China's dollar sovereign curve and fair value estimation by the leads, according to a banker on the deal. The 10-year priced flat to the curve while the pricing of the 20-year was about flat or even inside, depending on which fair value estimate people used.

"There was no consensus on the fair value for the 20-year given that sovereign references for that tenor are rare. It was a price discovery process," the banker explained. "We have used China's 20-year euro bond after swapping into US dollars, as well as China's 30-year dollar curve minus 15bp to come up with the fair value estimation, giving 2.75% and 2.9% respectively. The final pricing, using the reoffer yield of 2.881%, was inside the range."

The banker said China had achieved pricing almost flat to some developed markets, such as Japan, with the latest deal.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation's 1.625% 2022s bonds, which has a guarantee from the Japanese government, was bid at 1.929% at the time the MoF priced its four-tranche deal, the same of the reoffer yield of China's three-year tranche. Japan is rated A1/A+/A.

Sean McNelis, co-head of DCM, Asia-Pacific at HSBC, said the MoF raised a striking US$10bn equivalent in November with a mix of short and long-dated tranches in both the euro and dollar markets amid global uncertainty, which will provide "a range of useful benchmarks for Chinese entities looking to access global debt markets in the months ahead.”

In addition, the MoF on Wednesday reopened two tranches of its offshore renminbi bonds in Hong Kong for a tap of Rmb5bn (US$710m) via a tender, bringing this year's total issuance of the Dim Sum bonds in Hong Kong to Rmb15bn.

The magnitude and frequency of these visits to the international market this year underscore the MoF's aim to build liquid yield sovereign curves in the international market and to increase the understanding of the credit among global investors.

China has been expanding its footprint in international bond markets. It ended a decade-long absence from the US dollar market in October 2017 when it printed US$2bn of sovereign bonds to overwhelming demand. It returned in October last year for a further US$3bn, again attracting strong demand despite a global market sell-off during bookbuilding.

In its two previous dollar issues it sold bonds with tenors of five, 10 and 30 years.

"Liquidity was low for the two previous issues as trading slowed quickly around one month following the issuances as investors just hold the bonds. With the bigger size of each tranche this time, liquidity should improve," another banker on the deal said.

CURVE COMPLETION

CreditSights said the new 20-year note will fill a void in China's sovereign yield curve between the 10-year and 30-year bonds issued in 2018, while the other tranches will help to further populate the curve and provide more precise pricing.

Overall, this will make for a more complete sovereign dollar yield curve and could help lower funding costs for quasi-sovereigns, commercial banks and corporates in the dollar bond market if the new sovereign bonds are priced as tightly as expected, said CreditSights.

While the bonds drew strong demand, the oversubscription was lower than on the MoF's two previous dollar issues.

Final orders were over US$21bn or 10.5 times covered for the US$2bn issue in 2017 and US$13.2bn or 4.4 times for the US$3bn issue in 2018, compared with only 2.75 times for the latest offering.

Market participants said this was mainly because of the jumbo size, tight pricing and timing.

A portfolio manager from a Hong Kong-based insurance company said he did not participate because of the tight pricing.

"The spread is not attractive and there is not much room for secondary performance," he said. "China-US trade talks remain an uncertainty and as it is towards the end of the year I think investors will be more conservative on investment."

Final orders for the three-year tranche were over US$4.6bn from 93 accounts, including US$1.79bn from the leads. Asia took 62% of the bonds, EMEA 33%, and offshore US and the Americas 5%. By investor type, 46% went to banks, 41% to the public sector, 7% to fund managers, and 6% to insurers, corporates and private banks.

The five-year tranche drew final orders of over US$5.8bn from 68 accounts, including US$1.98bn from the leads. Asia took 46% of the bonds, EMEA 50%, and offshore US and the Americas 4%. By investor type, 55% went to banks, 37% to the public sector, 5% to fund managers, and 3% to insurers, pension funds and private banks.

Final orders for the 10-year note were over US$5bn from 83 accounts, including US$2.15bn from the leads. Asia took 76% of the bonds, EMEA 23%, and offshore US and the Americas 1%. By investor type, 68% went to banks, 15% to public sector, 13% to fund managers, and 4% to insurance, pension funds, private banks and corporates.

The 20-year tranche drew final orders of over US$1.1bn from 52 accounts, including US$285m from the leads. Asia took 62% of the bonds, EMEA 35%, and offshore US and the Americas 1%. By investor type, 51% went to banks, 31% to fund managers, and 18% to insurers, pension funds, the public sector and private banks.

The newly priced bonds traded mixed in the secondary market with the three-year and five-year trading about 7bp–8bp tighter over Treasuries, while the 10-year traded flat and the 20-year was about 1bp wider on Wednesday morning. The gains of the three-year and five-year narrowed to 5bp–6bp in the afternoon. The 10-year remained flat while the losses of 20-year widened to 7bp–8bp.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corp, Bank of America, Credit Agricole, CTBC Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland and Vincent Baby)

