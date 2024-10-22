News & Insights

China Power Reports Surge in Electricity Sales

October 22, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development reported a significant 34.99% increase in electricity sales for September 2024 compared to the same month last year. The company also saw a 31.63% rise in total electricity sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by substantial growth in wind and photovoltaic power generation. These figures highlight the company’s expanding footprint in the renewable energy sector.

