China Power Reports Surge in Electricity Sales

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development reported a significant 34.99% increase in electricity sales for September 2024 compared to the same month last year. The company also saw a 31.63% rise in total electricity sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by substantial growth in wind and photovoltaic power generation. These figures highlight the company’s expanding footprint in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into HK:2380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.