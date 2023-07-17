China power plants had record 199 mln metric tons of coal stocks at end-June

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's power plants had 199 million metric tons of coal in stock at the end of June, a record high, an official from China's state planner said on Tuesday.

Power generation in June was 739.9 billion kilowatt hours, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%, spokesperson Jin Xiandong also said.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

