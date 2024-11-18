China Power Appoints New Directors Amid Strategic Shift

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Power International Development has appointed Mr. HU Jiandong and Mr. CHEN Pengjun as non-executive directors, aligning with the company’s strategic shift from coal-fired power to clean energy solutions. This move marks the 20th anniversary of the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and reflects its growth and expansion across China. The appointments aim to address the evolving power industry and future challenges.

For further insights into HK:2380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.