China Power Announces Board Structure and Committees

China Power International Development Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting key figures like HE Xi as Chairman and Executive Director, and GAO Ping as Executive Director and President. The company has also established five committees to oversee various aspects of its operations, including audit, remuneration, and strategic development. This structural update provides insight into the governance and strategic planning of the company, which may interest those tracking corporate leadership and organizational changes.

