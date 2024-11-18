News & Insights

Stocks
CPWIF

China Power Announces Board Structure and Committees

November 18, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Power International Development Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting key figures like HE Xi as Chairman and Executive Director, and GAO Ping as Executive Director and President. The company has also established five committees to oversee various aspects of its operations, including audit, remuneration, and strategic development. This structural update provides insight into the governance and strategic planning of the company, which may interest those tracking corporate leadership and organizational changes.

For further insights into HK:2380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPWIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.