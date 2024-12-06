China Power and Huainan Deepen Partnership with Equity Transfer

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.
China Power International Development has entered into a new cooperation agreement with Huainan Mining, which involves transferring a 9% equity interest in Pingwei II and Pingwei III. This move is expected to enhance their “coal-and-power joint operation” model, with China Power maintaining a controlling stake. The agreement aims to maximize synergies in coal-fired and new energy power sectors.
