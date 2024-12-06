News & Insights

Stocks
CPWIF

China Power and Huainan Deepen Partnership with Equity Transfer

December 06, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Power International Development has entered into a new cooperation agreement with Huainan Mining, which involves transferring a 9% equity interest in Pingwei II and Pingwei III. This move is expected to enhance their “coal-and-power joint operation” model, with China Power maintaining a controlling stake. The agreement aims to maximize synergies in coal-fired and new energy power sectors.

For further insights into HK:2380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPWIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.