China potential economic output may grow 5%-5.7% over 5 years -c.bank working paper

China's potential economic output is expected to grow 5%-5.7% over the next five years, according to a central bank working paper published late on Thursday.

In China's 2021-2025 economic plan unveiled this month, the government did not include any average annual growth targets to allow more room to account for uncertainties and respond to changes.

China has set a 2021 gross domestic product target of more than 6%.

