China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation

Cheng Leng Reuters
Vincent Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) 1658.HK, the state bank with the largest branch network, said it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with fintech giant Ant Financial on Wednesday.

The pact with the Alibaba-backed BABA.N financial firm will focus on areas such as digital payments, online lending, rural finance and corporate finance, the bank said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The partners will also set up a joint lab to explore fintech innovations, and extend tie-ups in areas such as internet security and taking bank branches digital.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Vincent Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

