China Pops and KraneShares ETFs Benefit  

While recent top 10 performing ETFs of the past few weeks have been dominated by strategies in crypto or tied specifically to volatility, this week, it’s China’s turn. The massive East Asian economy was the focus of about half of the top ten performing ETFs of the last week, excluding leveraged strategies, with KraneShares ETFs on the receiving end of that interest. Ticker Name 1 Week Return (JJT) iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN 10.92% (KFVG) KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF 8.86% (CHIC) Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF 8.14% (KTEC) KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF 7.36% (CHIK) Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF 6.46% (KSTR) KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF 5.92% (NIB) iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN 5.63% (SOCL) Global X Social Media ETF 5.43% (TSLY) YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF 5.27% (SGDJ) Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF 5.19%

Three KraneShares ETFs took the second, fourth, and sixth-ranked places in the top 10 ETFs by performance, the KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG), the KraneShares Hang Seng Tech Index ETF (KTEC), and the KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) returning 8.9%, 7.4%, and 5.9% respectively over the last week.

Chinese tech firms may be benefitting from a combination of positive news for Tencent Holdings LTD (TCEHY) last week, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s slightly less hawkish signaling. Whether Tencent can keep pushing the Hang Seng Tech Index overall is a question, but Tencent’s rally has been indicative of a good moment in time for China tech.

The lead KraneShares strategy, KFVG, has returned 16.9% YTD, significantly outperforming the MSCI ACWI Ex USA Net Total Return index in that time on top of its notable returns over the last week. Charging 65 basis points to track the CICC China 5G and Semiconductor Leaders Index, it did come in second behind the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT) which returned 10.9% over the last week, perhaps boosted by a rebound in commodities demand tied to China as well.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETF (NIB) also found a place in the top 10 in seventh place with a 5.6% performance, suggesting an overall interest in commodities, with the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) returning 5.2% in that time, as well, taking tenth.

Global X saw some of its China strategies benefit too, like the Global X MSCI China Communications Services ETF (CHIC) returning 8.1% over the week, while the Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) returned 6.5%.

