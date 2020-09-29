China plans to replace coal heating at 7.09 mln households in north by end October

By 2019, China had forced at least 15.02 million households in northern China, mainly in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and nearby regions - known as "26+2 cities" - as well as regions in Fenwei Plain, a major coal mining hub, to discard coal-fired heating.

The new target, however, is slightly lower than 7.22 million households set for the winter last year.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said in the draft plan that natural gas supply will be prioritised to residential users and promised to continue offering subsidies to the households adopting clean energy sources for heating.

"There will be no price increase in city-gate levels for residential use in the winter in north China," it said.

The MEE will also adjust the air quality assessment scheme due to impacts of the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

The 28 cities will be asked to keep the average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles, known as PM2.5, to below 63 micrograms per cubic metre in October to December and to lower than 86 micrograms in January to March 2021.

Cities in Fenwei Plain, mainly Shanxi and Shaanxi province, will have to keep the PM2.5 levels below 62 micrograms and 90 mircrograms in the respective periods.

A total of 200 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity in northern China will have to complete the ultra-low emission upgrade by the end of December, while the total steel production capacity in Tianjin and Hebei will be capped at 215 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

