China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in govt bonds in Q4 - sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry plans to issue about 2.5 trillion yuan ($347.4 billion) in government bonds in the fourth quarter, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The ministry has also urged local governments to complete issuing the roughly 500 billion yuan in special bonds by the end of October under carryover quotas from previous years, the sources said.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 7.1965 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai/Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

